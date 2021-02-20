DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.76

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.76 and last traded at $92.45, with a volume of 35664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

