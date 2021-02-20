Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON DUKE opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 56.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. Duke Royalty Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.40 ($0.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39.

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

