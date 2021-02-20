Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $314.14

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.14 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.34). Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.26), with a volume of 15,366 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.30 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

About Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (DNE.L) (LON:DNE)

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

