Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.68. 22,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 436,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

