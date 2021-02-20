DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.60. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 18,011 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.