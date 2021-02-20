Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.