DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SCFLF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

SCFLF stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

