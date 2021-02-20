DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €181.75 ($213.82).

ETR VOW3 opened at €170.54 ($200.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €145.45. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €174.40 ($205.18).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

