E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EONGY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

