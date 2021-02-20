Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

DEA stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

