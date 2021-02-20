Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.43. Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 213,547 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$60.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20.

About Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum Limited (ELR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.