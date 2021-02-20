Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $109,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3,073.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after acquiring an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Eaton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 450,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $23,012,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

