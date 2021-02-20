Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.