ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) Shares Up 4%

Shares of ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) (LON:ECSC) shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). 5,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.34. The company has a market cap of £7.51 million and a PE ratio of -12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Ian Charles Mann purchased 8,059 shares of ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,963.66 ($7,791.56).

ECSC Group plc (ECSC.L) Company Profile (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. It operates through three segments: Consulting, Managed Services, and Vendor Products. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, log analysis/ security information and event management (SIEM), cloud SIEM / SOAR, file integrity monitoring, vulnerability scanning, and PCI desktops.

