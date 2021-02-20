Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

