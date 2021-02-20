Eight Capital Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.51.

MEG opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.80. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

