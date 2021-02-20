Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.63.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $2,757,313.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,304.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

