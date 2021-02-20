Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $7.27 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $594.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

