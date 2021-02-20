Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $200.92 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

