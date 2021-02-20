eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $532,565.74 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $532,565.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68.

EMAN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

