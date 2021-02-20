Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $103.61 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $103.61 million and $1.23 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars.

