Enecuum Hits Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $315,997.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 153.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,803,347 coins and its circulating supply is 156,053,339 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

