Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.63

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as high as C$7.51. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 1,023,962 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$972.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

