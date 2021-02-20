ENI (NYSE:E) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ENI (NYSE:E) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%.

ENI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 601,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. ENI has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ENI stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

E has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

