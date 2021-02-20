EOSDT (EOSDT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,225.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $25,225.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.