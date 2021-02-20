EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.20-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.271 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.62-1.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $429.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.40.

EPAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total transaction of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,105 shares of company stock worth $5,684,005. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

