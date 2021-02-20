Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $176.54 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

