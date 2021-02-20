Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.35.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at $96.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.13. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

