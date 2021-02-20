Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Honeywell International Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

