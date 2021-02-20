Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECL. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,505,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

