Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Immunovant, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immunovant by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,696,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

