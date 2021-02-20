Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Essent Group stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

