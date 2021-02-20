Ethereum Classic Market Cap Achieves $1.81 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00027359 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $2.52 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.23 or 0.03474621 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.