EUNO Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,172.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 47.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $35,172.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.59 or 0.00808680 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,125,247,131 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

