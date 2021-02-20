Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eurazeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Eurazeo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.