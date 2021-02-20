EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0461 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 126.4% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $22,437.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.00834932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00041501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00059627 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.67 or 0.05159517 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018988 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.