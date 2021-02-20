Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.25–0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.1-344.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.48 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.12–0.1 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.92.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $160.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

