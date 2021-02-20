Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $92.28 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $92.28 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00486539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00068048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00077144 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00402301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025303 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,035,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,883,416,239 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.