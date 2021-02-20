Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Eviation Aircraft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.40 billion 1.32 -$130.00 million $0.23 205.35 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -18.48% N/A -3.74% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Games has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scientific Games and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 0 2 4 0 2.67 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $39.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.82%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scientific Games beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's SciPlay segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

