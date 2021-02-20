Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $414.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

