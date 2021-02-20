Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.10.

TSE:EIF opened at C$39.81 on Friday. Exchange Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

