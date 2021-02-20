ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $19,987.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.93 or 0.00307206 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00041349 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

