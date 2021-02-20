Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.93.

Expedia Group stock opened at $158.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

