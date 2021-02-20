Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Holdings Cut by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises about 1.2% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

FN traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.14. 150,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

