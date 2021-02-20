Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $261.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,622,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291,363. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

