Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7,250.00 and last traded at $7,250.00. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,300.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6,884.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6,393.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

