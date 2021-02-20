Feathercoin Market Capitalization Tops $14.23 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $14.23 million and approximately $16,380.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013056 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

