Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.04

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) (LON:FSV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 245.04 ($3.20) and traded as high as GBX 245.50 ($3.21). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 547,941 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £723.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.26.

In other Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) news, insider Alison McGregor sold 5,026 shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £11,961.88 ($15,628.27).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV.L) Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

