Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $33,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $49.64. 107,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

