FIL Ltd Has $42.78 Million Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.47% of Covanta worth $42,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Covanta by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of CVA opened at $14.28 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

